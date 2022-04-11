5 letter words that end with UAD – Wordle Help

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who has yet to hear about the word-guessing phenomenon Wordle. Since its global popularity beginning earlier this year, crossword puzzle fanatics and grammar enthusiasts have rejoiced in the interactive online game that allows users to correctly guess the auto-generated word of the day. Wordle has been sweeping across the globe as one of the biggest fan-favorite games of the year, though it does come with its own unique challenges, especially when it comes to narrowing down letters to achieve the winning word.

The formula for Wordle is pretty explanatory, with players receiving six chances to guess a five-letter word that is the undisputed word of the day. While entering random words in an attempt to guess, letters that are in the word of the day (and in their correct spot) will turn green, while letters that are in the word (but in the incorrect spot) will turn yellow, with letters that are not in the word at all will simply turn grey.

If you’re reading this, it’s apparent that you need a little extra help in figuring out today’s unique answer, and don’t worry, it’s likely that you are not alone. If you’ve attempted a few guesses on your own already, then you’re surely aware that Monday, April 11’s puzzle, ends with the letters U, A, and D. While this particular puzzle can be seen as tricky, here is a word — which ends with UAD — that will definitely help you.

SQUAD

And yes, if you entered Squad in the correct row, then you’ve nailed it brilliantly, seeing as today’s engaging Wordle is spelled out perfectly in the word above. With no other word in the English dictionary ending with the letters UAD, it is incredibly fitting that today’s word likely would have stumped many folks. That goes without saying, though, seeing as the game is a true head-scratcher that presents a challenge to look forward to.

Be warned, though, Wordlers, considering that tomorrow’s Wordle surely will not be as easy to pinpoint and will likely include letters that spell out various sorts of words. Best of luck!