5 Letter Words with A and E as Second and Fourth Letters – ‘Wordle’ Game Help

Often finding two letters in your Wordle puzzle can be the difference-maker in successfully solving it completely. As you may find this time, that isn’t always the case.

Each day Wordle provides players with a new puzzle to test their minds on and if you’re here it means that your puzzle uses A in its second position and E in its fourth.

While this is a great starting point, there are hundreds of different possible answers so to help out we’ve narrowed things down to 50.

5 Letter Words with A and E as Second and Fourth Letters

Remix by Keane Eacobellis

While having two letters found is a great help in influencing your next guesses, with A in the second position and E in the fourth you’ve still got a ton of possibilities.

In fact, there are more than 450 words that use these letters in those positions. This being the case, we’ve selected 50 random words that meet these criteria including the correct answer to your Wordle puzzle.

Bagel

Baked

Baker

Cadet

Caged

Cakes

Dares

Dated

Dates

Earned

Eater

Eases

Faced

Fades

Fated

Fares

Fader

Gamer

Games

Gazed

Hades

Haver

Hazel

Jaded

Jawed

Laces

Lager

Lakes

Makes

Maker

Maxed

Named

Names

Pages

Panel

Panes

Rager

Ramen

Saber

Sales

Taken

Takes

Taxes

Valet

Vases

Wager

Waged

Waves

Waxer

Yales

If you’re looking for a further tip to successfully guessing the answer, you may want to stick to words that you’re already familiar with as Wordle doesn’t often throw any crazy answers in there.

Given the massive amount of possibilities, if you weren’t able to solve the Wordle puzzle there is no shame and fortunately, you’ll have a chance at redemption tomorrow with a new puzzle.