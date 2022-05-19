Home / gaming

5 Letter Words with AME in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 12: In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The online word game Wordle has gone viral after initially gaining momentum in October of 2021. Created by software engineer Josh Wardle, the game now has more than 2.7 million players. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A new day means a new Wordle puzzle to test your mind with, and today is no different. If you’re here it means that you’ve already solved part of the puzzle and are looking for a little guidance to finish things off.

Having found the letters A, M, and E already, then you’ve likely used at least one of your guesses, so now you’ll need to be strategic going forward.

To help you out we’ve compiled a list of all of the five-letter words that use these three letters in their respective positions. Use these suggestions to guide your guesses going forward.

5 Letter Words with AME in the Middle

wordle logo
via The New York Times online

You’re on the home stretch, having already found three of the five letters in your Wordle puzzle. Now it’s just a matter of adding the finishing touches.

Since you know the middle of the word is AME, the possibilities have narrowed substantially and there are only 35 left. To help jog your memory and provide suggestions we’ve listed all of these possible answers.

  • Camel
  • Cameo
  • Cames
  • Dames
  • Famed
  • Fames
  • Gamed
  • Gamer
  • Gamey
  • Hamed
  • Hames
  • James
  • Kames
  • Lamed
  • Lamer
  • Lames
  • Mamee
  • Mamey
  • Named
  • Namer
  • Names
  • Ramee
  • Ramen
  • Ramet
  • Samek
  • Samel
  • Samen
  • Sames
  • Samey
  • Tamed
  • Tamer
  • Tames
  • Wamed
  • Wames
  • Yamen

Using these suggestions you should have increased your chance at success drastically, but given there are still many possibilities, there is no shame if you weren’t able to solve the puzzle. You’ll have a new shot at redemption with a new Wordle puzzle tomorrow.