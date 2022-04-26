5 letter words with E and I in them – Wordle Game Help

Wordle is now a staple in our day-to-day lives in the 2020s, with the daily challenge leaving people victorious - but also perplexed.

Wordle is now as much a staple in our day-to-day lives in 2022 as picking up the newspaper on the porch was thirty years ago. We rummage across to our phones and seek to master the daily word challenge, in a search to one-up our friends and colleagues.

Sometimes with a challenge though, you’ll need a few gentle hints to push you into the right direction. There’s no shame in needing a bit of help to overcome an obstacle, and here’s a few friendy clues towards your goal word.

5 letter words with E and I in them

Depending on your dictionary, there are roughly 1165 words with the letters “E” and “I” in them, here are some suggestions.

alien

alive

befit

binge

deist

ennui

evict

heist

helix

imbue

islet

juice

knife

pries

liege

miles

ovine

pixies

spire

stein

tepid

weird

yield

yikes

zines

“E” and “I” make up a large portion of English language words, with many being doctored over from other languages such as French and German. A good tip would be to broaden your etymological horizons and think a bit deeper about where words come from.

As always, it’s good to expand your vocabulary as much as possible to give you a step up in the new daily tradition.