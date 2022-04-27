 5 Letter Words With E, S, and T in Them - Wordle Game Help
5-letter words with E, S, and T in them – Wordle Game Help

As Wordle continues to plough through the internet, its daily challenge becomes tougher. Here's some help to expand your vocabulary.

Like a classic Agatha Christie novel, Wordle can feel like a huge whodunnit murder mystery. As the player, you’re trying to detect the clues and find the culprit before your guesses run out.

Every 24 hours, a new mystery to solve, and sometimes it can be especially difficult to close the case. There’s never any shame in needing help — even Christie’s great Poirot got assistance from time to time.

Here are a few gentle hints and tips to help you on your way.

5 letter words with E, S, and T in them

A well-known trio of letters to be combined, there are 474 five-letter words in Wordle’s dictionary that fit this challenge. To give you a boost, we’ve narrowed it down to a finer list of potential answers.

  • aster
  • asset
  • beast
  • bytes
  • chest
  • diets
  • duets
  • edits
  • ethos
  • exist
  • festy
  • fetus
  • guest
  • haste
  • islet
  • mates
  • meats
  • quest
  • sects
  • spelt
  • stale
  • style
  • testy
  • tiles
  • tykes
  • yetis
  • zesty

As such a common combination of letters, it’s best to allow your brain to just throw ideas at the wall. So many potential answers you can come across.

As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to expand your horizons as much as possible for word games. Adding new words to your vocabulary is important to get a leg-up on your friends and colleagues in the daily Wordle chat.