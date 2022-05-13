5 Letter Words with I as the only vowel – Wordle Game Help

Vowels are some of the most used letters in the alphabet so finding one in your Wordle puzzle can be an extremely useful tool in solving the word. That being said, narrowing down the options can’t simply be achieved with vowels alone.

If you’re here it means you’ve tried out all of the vowels and found that the answer to your Wordle puzzle contains just the letter I. Using this information the options are cut down somewhat, but there is still plenty to account for.

To help out we’ve compiled a list of 50 words that meet this criteria which could be useful guesses leading you down the path to victory.

5 Letter Words with I as the Only Vowel

via The New York Times online

While finding that your Wordle puzzle only includes I as its only vowels is helpful, it still does leave the possibilities wide open. There are over 150 words that use just I as their only vowels so we’ve cut things down to a list of 50 that include the answer to your Wordle puzzle.

The next step in finding the answer would be to choose words from this list noting down their opening and closing letters. Once you’ve found more letters things should become clearer by using our list below.

birth

blind

brick

bring

chick

child

cling

crisp

dirty

dizzy

drink

fifty

fight

first

fishy

fizzy

flick

fling

frisk

giddy

girly

grind

hippy

imply

itchy

kitty

light

limit

livid

lying

lyric

milky

mimic

missy

night

print

prism

privy

right

split

swift

swing

swirl

swish

tight

tipsy

trick

tying

vinyl

vivid

If you weren’t able to find the correct answer there is no shame as just having one letter still leaves the possibilities wide open. Thankfully tomorrow will bring another Wordle puzzle to test your mind with.