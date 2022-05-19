5 Letter Words with L, A and S in Them – Wordle Game Help

Finding one letter can be extremely helpful in solving Wordle puzzles, but finding three is much more helpful.

If you’re here then it means you’ve likely found that your Wordle puzzle includes the letters L, A, and S. While this does narrow things down a ton, there are still plenty of potential answers and as such we’ve cut things down to 50 of the most common.

Take a look at our list of 50 suggestions using these letters to help you correctly solve your Wordle puzzle.

5 Letter Words with L, A and S in Them

Remix by Keane Eacobellis

There are plenty of possibilities for words containing the letters L, A, and S. This number grows exponentially when they can be in any position. This being the case, sometimes you just need to see the options to help better gauge what the right answer may be.

For this purpose, we’ve compiled a list of 50 different words that include L, A, and S in several different positions. Use these suggestions to help guide your weeding out of wrong answers and hopefully solve the Wordle puzzle.

LASED

LASER

LASES

LASSI

LASSO

LASTS

LEASE

LEASH

LEAST

LYASE

LAMAS

LANAS

LAVAS

LIMAS

LIRAS

LITAS

LOMAS

LOTAS

LUNAS

BLASE

BLASH

BLAST

CLASH

CLASP

CLASS

CLAST

FLASH

FLASK

GLASS

PLASH

PLASM

PLAST

SLASH

ALBAS

ALFAS

ALGAS

ALIAS

ALMAS

FLEAS

GLIAS

OLLAS

PLEAS

ULNAS

ULVAS

ATLAS

SOLAS

TALAS

COLAS

MOLAS

ZILAS

While these are 50 commonly used words, there are still plenty of possibilities so if you weren’t able to pick the correct word from the list, there is nothing to be ashamed about. Like always, you’ll have a new shot at redemption with tomorrow’s Wordle.