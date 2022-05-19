5 Letter Words with L, A and S in Them – Wordle Game Help
Finding one letter can be extremely helpful in solving Wordle puzzles, but finding three is much more helpful.
If you’re here then it means you’ve likely found that your Wordle puzzle includes the letters L, A, and S. While this does narrow things down a ton, there are still plenty of potential answers and as such we’ve cut things down to 50 of the most common.
Take a look at our list of 50 suggestions using these letters to help you correctly solve your Wordle puzzle.
5 Letter Words with L, A and S in Them
There are plenty of possibilities for words containing the letters L, A, and S. This number grows exponentially when they can be in any position. This being the case, sometimes you just need to see the options to help better gauge what the right answer may be.
For this purpose, we’ve compiled a list of 50 different words that include L, A, and S in several different positions. Use these suggestions to help guide your weeding out of wrong answers and hopefully solve the Wordle puzzle.
- LASED
- LASER
- LASES
- LASSI
- LASSO
- LASTS
- LEASE
- LEASH
- LEAST
- LYASE
- LAMAS
- LANAS
- LAVAS
- LIMAS
- LIRAS
- LITAS
- LOMAS
- LOTAS
- LUNAS
- BLASE
- BLASH
- BLAST
- CLASH
- CLASP
- CLASS
- CLAST
- FLASH
- FLASK
- GLASS
- PLASH
- PLASM
- PLAST
- SLASH
- ALBAS
- ALFAS
- ALGAS
- ALIAS
- ALMAS
- FLEAS
- GLIAS
- OLLAS
- PLEAS
- ULNAS
- ULVAS
- ATLAS
- SOLAS
- TALAS
- COLAS
- MOLAS
- ZILAS
While these are 50 commonly used words, there are still plenty of possibilities so if you weren’t able to pick the correct word from the list, there is nothing to be ashamed about. Like always, you’ll have a new shot at redemption with tomorrow’s Wordle.