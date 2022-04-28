5 letter words with T as the fourth letter – Wordle Game Help

Wordle is sweeping the globe still, and has made its way into our daily routines. But, sometimes, you'll need help to expand your vocabulary.

When Luke Skywalker is learning the ways of the force in Star Wars, Yoda offers him a series of riddles and idioms. But those all pale in comparison to the real-life Wordle.

Every 24 hours, the internet’s Yoda (The New York Times) challenges us Luke Skywalkers to a find a five letter word before the six guesses run out. It’s an exhilarating thrill each morning, and has become part of our daily routine.

Luke needed help on his Jedi journey, so why shouldn’t you get some for Wordle?

5 Letter Words with T as the Fourth Letter

There’s a solid number of potential answers, with over 800 instances of “T” as the fourth letter in a five letter word.

abate

amity

azote

beats

berth

bitty

busty

cents

chute

cysts

dusty

earth

girth

halts

hefty

hoots

jetty

jilts

junta

klutz

loath

monty

musty

north

omits

pasty

potty

quote

rusty

sects

smith

tasty

twits

waltz

zesty

It’s always a good idea to expand your vocabulary, so each given day you have an advantage over your friends and colleagues. Reading as much as possible and taking note of synonyms for words will help you in the daily quest to get the Wordle correct.