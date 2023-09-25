5 letter words with U as the only vowel – Wordle Game Help

In the Star Wars prequels, the Jedi learn there is always two: a sith, and an apprentice. But in some Wordle challenges, there is only one (vowel, that is).
The challenge from The New York Times gets reset every 24 hours, with players from across the globe rushing to one-up their friends and colleagues and get a glorious win. The inherently challenging nature of the game can lead to frustration, so here’s some help to send you on your way.
5 Letter Words with U as the Only Vowel
It’s a truly beautiful vowel, used in a good portion of words as the only one. Here’s a smattering of them, in different types of words.
- bluff
- blunt
- brusk
- buggy
- crust
- cults
- curvy
- drunk
- duchy
- ducks
- dusky
- flung
- fudgy
- fully
- gruff
- grunt
- gulch
- humph
- hurts
- husky
- jumpy
- lunch
- mucky
- muddy
- nutty
- pluck
- plugs
- pudgy
- rugby
- runts
- rusty
- shrug
- skulk
- slump
- slung
- thump
- turfs
- uncut
- usurp
- yucky
With a quality range of different types of words, one of the best things to do can be to just throw a word at the wall and see which letters stick around the one you’ve already got.
Expanding your vocabulary is always a good idea in terms of bettering your Wordle skills, and there’s a lot to be learned by just reading and browsing through dictionaries, thesauruses, and books.