5 letter words with U as the only vowel – Wordle Game Help

In the Star Wars prequels, the Jedi learn there is always two: a sith, and an apprentice. But in some Wordle challenges, there is only one (vowel, that is).

The challenge from The New York Times gets reset every 24 hours, with players from across the globe rushing to one-up their friends and colleagues and get a glorious win. The inherently challenging nature of the game can lead to frustration, so here’s some help to send you on your way.

5 Letter Words with U as the Only Vowel

It’s a truly beautiful vowel, used in a good portion of words as the only one. Here’s a smattering of them, in different types of words.

bluff

blunt

brusk

buggy

crust

cults

curvy

drunk

duchy

ducks

dusky

flung

fudgy

fully

gruff

grunt

gulch

humph

hurts

husky

jumpy

lunch

mucky

muddy

nutty

pluck

plugs

pudgy

rugby

runts

rusty

shrug

skulk

slump

slung

thump

turfs

uncut

usurp

yucky

With a quality range of different types of words, one of the best things to do can be to just throw a word at the wall and see which letters stick around the one you’ve already got.

Expanding your vocabulary is always a good idea in terms of bettering your Wordle skills, and there’s a lot to be learned by just reading and browsing through dictionaries, thesauruses, and books.