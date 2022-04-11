Wordle is the mini word game craze that has been gripping the world for the past few months. Requiring players to correctly guess a random five-letter word, users get six opportunities to deduce the word of the day, with letter tiles turning green if they’re in the right place, yellow if they’re in the word but in the wrong position, or grey if they don’t feature in the word at all.

The reason why Wordle has proven so popular is because of its one-puzzle-a-day gimmick, which allows folks to play it every day without investing too much of their valued time. Still, even the most seasoned Wordlers have been stumped by a particularly mystifying muddle of letters, leaving them staring at their phone screens desperately trying to think up the right word.

And when that happens, the best thing to do is to get a little outside help. Hey, don’t feel bad, it happens to the best of us. This Monday, April 11’s puzzle, Worldle #296, is a particularly fiendish one due to it featuring some letters that don’t go together all that frequently. For instance, if you’re reading this in the middle of a game, you may have already tried a couple of guesses and found that it contains the letters U and A.

But if that’s hindering rather than helping you, then maybe the following list of suggested words that have the combination UA in them will help. All of the following words have been confirmed to be legible for use in the Wordle game.

DUALS

EQUAL

GUARD

GUAVA

QUACK

QUADS

QUAFF

QUAIL

QUAKE

QUAKY

QUALM

QUATS

SQUAD

SUAVE

USUAL

No, we won’t be revealing the actual answer to today’s puzzle here, but needless to say, the word you’re looking for is listed among the words above. Good luck, brave Worlder, and happy playing.