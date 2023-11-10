5 other licensed killers we want to see in ‘Dead by Daylight’ after finally getting Chucky

The spooktacular season might be over, but as it turns out, we’ve all received an early Christmas gift thanks to the brains behind Dead by Daylight — with Chucky just a few short weeks away from being available to the masses. But is Chucky the only new licensed killer we want to see in the game?

The short answer is no, he’s not the only fresh-faced licensed killer we’d like to see added to the hit horror experience. Chucky is a great addition, that goes without saying, and the Xenomorph from Alien was just as exciting when that chapter was released. And yet, there’s still a healthy dose of horror villains we want to see cause absolute terror to Survivors. As of now, glorious baddies such as Michael Myers, Leatherface, Ghostface, and Freddy Krueger are all publicly available to purchase in DBD, but what’s wrong with adding a few more friends to the proverbial blood-splattered barbecue?

So before you drop your next paycheck on purchasing Chucky and all of his Hidey Ho-goodness, allow us to fully explore 5 other licensed killers we definitely want to see in DBD in the near future.

Predator

Image via 20th Century Fox

As soon as the Xenomorph from Alien was released in the game, it literally felt like a swarm of Predator supporters (Predapporters?) began championing for Predator to be introduced right alongside the Xenomorph for DBD’s next chapter. Of course, folks have been wanting Predator in the game long before the Alien chapter was revealed, so the conversation coming up again is certainly not a surprise. Either way, we’re all heavily intrigued and want to see this happen.

Candyman

Image via TriStar Pictures

No, not that Candy Man from Willy Wonka, but the horrifying Candyman with a hook for a hand who can be summoned by calling out his name five times. And instead of focusing on the modern-day version, DBD desperately needs to travel back in time to mold their adaptation based on Tony Todd’s iconic version. Imagine Candyman chasing after you, catching you, and hooking you onto his own hand? That sounds like absolute madness, and the possibilities would be endless.

Springtrap

Image via ScottGames

With all the hype surrounding Five Nights at Freddy’s as of late, now feels like the perfect time for Dead by Daylight to introduce Springtrap as one of its next major licensed killers. Even before Blumhouse’s face-melting extravaganza, DBD die-hards and passionate gamers have long been championing for Springtrap to make his debut in the horror game. We can only imagine the sort of jump scares and spine-tingling moments that would take place with the frightening animatronic in the game. So, let’s make it happen.

Pennywise

Image via Warner Bros.

OK, I know there’s already a killer clown in DBD, but hear me out. The Clown is nice and all, but Pennywise is the definitive killer clown. If executed correctly, Pennywise would arguably be rewarded with some of the best abilities in the game — including telekinesis and shapeshifting. While the current killer clown in the horror experience utilizes magical bottles and trickery, Pennywise literally has the power to turn into your most frightening fear. Get him in the game yesterday.

Jason Voorhees

Image via Paramount Pictures

Let’s face it, Friday the 13th: The Game is dead. Its heart is still beating until the end of 2024, but no new content will be added, so it’s time to just cut our gaming losses and say goodbye. And yet, the end of that particular game doesn’t mean we never need to see Jason Voorhees in a horror game again. In fact, landing Jason would be the perfect move for DBD — especially seeing as Jason’s fellow slasher baddies are already comfortably positioned in the game. We’re not even entirely sure if this move is possible, but we’ll continue to hold out hope.