5 spooktacular games you need to play this Halloween season

The long-awaited Halloween season is finally upon us and officially in full swing as the world’s strangest monsters, ghosts, goblins, and ghouls make it their complete mission to terrify us all. But while the monsters get to mashing and the zombies get to thrilling (and thank you for that legendary bop, Michael Jackson), gamers all around the world are surely looking for some spooktacular video games to adhere to during this year’s spooky season. And seeing how the realm of gaming features a wide range of topics, missions, and obstacles presented in each individual game, it’s worth noting that horror games are amongst the very best.

From being locked in an abandoned hospital with only a flashlight to facing an onslaught of deranged killers, there are an overabundance of horror games out there that simply need to be played this October. Of course, we’re already a few weeks into the Halloween season, so there’s no time like the present to pull back the curtain and unveil 5 of those spine-tingling games.

Friday the 13th: The Game

Image via Gun Media

Before you start sharpening your pitchforks and insisting that this entry is pointless, let me make a few points. Yes, I know this game is dead and has been pretty lifeless for quite some time now, but it’s certainly hard to deny its nostalgic touch. When the game first made waves back in 2017, the experience was absolutely the place to be during 2018 — especially during the spooky season when every gamer you know was goofing around in matches and lobbies and simply having a blast. Even to this day, it’s the perfect game to put on when you just want to have a good time with your friends.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Image via Nintendo

Let’s be honest, the original Luigi’s Mansion is a serious blast from the past and threatens a colossal bout of nostalgia. That being said, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is just as good, although it’s hard to select a single game in the spooky series that isn’t utterly enjoyable and wholeheartedly entertaining. The true kicker of it all is that gamers get to control fan-favorite Luigi as he finds himself locked in a haunted hotel trying to find his friends and save them from an onslaught of ghosts and ghoul-tastic creatures. If the premise wasn’t enough of an indication, allow me to encourage you to play the game this spooky season.

Dead by Daylight

Image via Behaviour Interactive

This one really shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. After all, the game developers and creators annually roll out a special Halloween event each spooky season for gamers to enjoy. Much like Friday the 13th: The Game, Dead by Daylight has lost some of its appeal over the years due to certain patches and updates, but the game’s following is still relatively strong and the gaming experience is still quite high. And with the game absolutely crawling with a variety of memorable movie monsters and horror villains, it’s undoubtedly one of the best games to play this October for that spooktacular vibe.

The Quarry

Image Courtesy of 2K Games

I’m not even going to lie, when I first played this game, I was clenching for dear life as a destructive werewolf caused an insane craze in a small town. Nevertheless, The Quarry is the perfect example of a spooky video game which can be fully enjoyed during the Halloween season. With gamers able to conduct missions and complete obstacles in order to save a group of camp counselors from eternal damnation, the interactive horror game will have you checking your dark closet later tonight or looking over your shoulder to make sure nobody is there. So be warned, but have fun.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Image via Five Nights at Freddy’s

Was there ever any actual doubt as to which game would be at the top of this list? With the live-action horror flick from Blumhouse scheduled to drop at the end of the month, gamers can truly indulge in the spooky season by playing the FNAF video game series before adhering to the featured project. In a game chock-full of jump scares and spine-tingling puzzles, there’s arguably no better game for folks to play the entire month of October. After all, what’s better than playing a spooky game and getting the life scared out of you?