Xbox One, PS4 And PC Offering 6 Free Games This Weekend

Another weekend is now here, and so too comes a bunch of free to own titles that’ll surely put a smile on your face while keeping your bank account happy as well.

Indeed, there are 6 (or 7, if you count the same game on different platforms as two) titles in total that are free to pick up this weekend and most of them are worth a look. Of course, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you’ll need to have a subscription for the specific console’s online service to get in on the savings, but most people are probably good to go on that front. PC users, meanwhile, will just need an active account with the applicable launcher.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into what’s being offered for free this weekend…

PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Plus subscription required) PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Free to own until October 5th

Street Fighter V – Free to own until October 5th Xbox One (Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions required) The Division – Free to own until September 30th

de Blob 2 – Free to own until September 15th PC (Accounts needed, no subscriptions required) The Division – Free to own through Uplay until September 7th

Far Cry 3 – Free to own through Uplay, workaround required

Into the Breach – Free to own through the Epic Games Store until September 10th

As you can see above, it’s a decent selection of titles on offer, with Sony’s PS Plus games for September both being highlights – assuming you don’t already own them, of course.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s current Games with Gold selection is a bit underwhelming, but The Division, in particular, is a solid and well-reviewed action role-playing title that offers up lots to do and will keep you busy for a while. That being said, given that it first released back in 2016, it’s likely that most people have already spent a considerable amount of time with this one.

And over on PC, if you’ve never taken the trip that Far Cry 3 offers, we certainly suggest booking a ticket and picking it up for a wild and exhilarating adventure that still, to this day, stands as one of the series’ best outings.

But tell us, what do you plan on playing across PS4, Xbox One and PC this weekend? As always, let us know down below.