A ‘Call of Duty’ meme offers a hilarious alternate take on Captain Price’s backstory

Sure, Frank Woods and Alex Mason are pretty cool Call of Duty characters, but when it comes to our absolute favorite soldiers from the long-running first-person shooter franchise, it’s pretty hard to look too far beyond the brim of Captain Price’s bucket hat.

What you may not know about Captain John Price outside of his duties heading up Task Force 141, is that he starred in an animated feature film about a certain red-haired young journalist who goes on a swashbuckling adventure, as pointed out in the Call of Duty subreddit by Redditor u/11199902:

The jestful post points out the uncanny resemblance between Captain Price as we know him from the Call of Duty franchise and Captain Archibald Haddock from The Adventures of Tintin. They’re both captains, after all. It’s pretty obvious when you think about it.

The post contains a number of screenshots from the Steven Spielberg-produced movie, which also compares Tintin to Price’s mentee, Soap MacTavish. One has a mohawk, the other has a fauxhawk, so again – same same, the resemblance is abundantly clear.

In any case, later on in his career Captain Archibald Haddock would go off the grid and change his name to John Price, as well as get a nose job to undo that bee sting from years back that just won’t go away – his enemies are always lurking around every corner, and that absolute shiner of a schnoz in the middle of his face wasn’t doing him any favors.

Price would later return to the public eye, join the military, and take down a number of threats to the peaceful world as we know it, and his heroic deeds were documented across the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sub-franchise of games, three of which rounded out the top five in our list of the top 10 Call of Duty games.