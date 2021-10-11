A Doctor Strange Video Game Is Reportedly On The Way From Insomniac Games

Doctor Strange is no stranger to Marvel video games. Since his MCU movie premiered in 2016, the dazzling doctor has appeared in various Marvel games like Marvel Heroes 2016, Marvel Avengers Academy, and Marvel Future Fight, among others.

However, the character’s never had his own game like Iron Man or Spiderman. That’s about to change, as reports are coming in that Insomniac Games, the studio responsible for the excellent 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man game and its 2020 follow-up Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, is indeed working on a standalone game featuring the mystical magician.

The game is currently in development, and there’s no release date just yet.

Insomniac recently announced it was working on two new titles: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine. Those titles are probably a priority for Insomniac over the Doctor Strange game since they were featured in PlayStation’s recent online event.

Doctor Strange will also reportedly appear in the upcoming title Marvel’s Midnight Suns, being developed by 2K games. He’ll just be a side character in that one too.

It’s also not known if actor Benedict Cumberbatch is going to voice his onscreen persona. While he did the voice for Doctor Strange in Avengers: Damage Control, it was only a small part. Voicing a main character for a video game is a big commitment, and developers usually hire a talented voice actor to tackle a big role. For example, an actor named Yuri Lowenthal voiced Spider-Man in the videogame, and not Tom Holland.

A sandbox game, where Doctor Strange could harness his powers across timelines and different locales, would be a great chance for cameos and appearances from Marvel characters across its universe.

Time will tell what the final product’s going to look like, but there’s a chance for something really innovative and interesting if the source material is handled carefully.