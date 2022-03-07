‘Genshin Impact’ fan-made speculative map of Teyvat goes viral

Reddit user u/jRodrik’s complete speculative map of Teyvat from popular Chinese game Genshin Impact is causing quite the stir on social media, having gone viral on the title’s biggest subreddit, r/GenshinImpact.

The map in question shows both the existing areas in the game and the possible locations of the other regions. According to his explanation post on Reddit, the artist says half of the map is based on official sources and past leaks, while the rest are fictional. Check it out for yourself below.

As of press time, the map has received 15.7K upvotes on Reddit, with users admiring the fantasy aesthetic of the art. Some also commented on the large scale that Genshin Impact has to offer, considering that only three of the seven regions are currently available. The artist announced that once newer regions and locations are released, the map will be updated to accommodate the changes.

In 2021, developer miHoYo released a four-year roadmap for the game, intending to release the remaining regions by 2025. The company also announced that in the upcoming 2.5 update, a new location — The Chasm — will be released for players to explore.

Genshin Impact released a storyline preview for the game back in September, with clues about the themes of each region the traveler will face and previews for upcoming characters.

Genshin Impact is a fantasy RPG game on mobile, PC and PlayStation, wherein players explore the world of Teyvat to reunite with a long-lost sibling. The game was first released in 2020. Since then, it has won multiple awards, the most recent being Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2021.