PlayStation 4 has plenty of iconic games that fans have been drawn to, and one of the most beloved, is FromSoftware’s Bloodborne which has now received a fan-made remake.

The soulslike game is not only extremely challenging but also set in an enthralling world, and fans have long been calling for a remake. Now, Lilith Walther has taken the liberty to deliver it, but it’snot the PS5 remake most players are expecting. Instead, you can try out Bloodborne PSX, a PlayStation 1 remake of the game.

Bloodborne PSX boasts the visuals you’d expect from the late 90’s console, along with the incredible gameplay style and the story of From Software’s 2015 game. Production of this fan remake took over a year for Walther to complete.

The progress of the game was documented on their social media page here.

BloodbornePSX: NOW AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD



➡️Get it here: https://t.co/40oWAplt4y



Thank you for the support over the 13 month dev period. It means so much to me💜



➡️Discord: https://t.co/kzxCUCCn44

➡️Extended Launch Trailer: https://t.co/qUn6qLdkhi#BloodbornePSX #Demake pic.twitter.com/FTxl8YlFVC — 🪄💫 Lilith Walther🏳️‍⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) January 31, 2022

If you’re eager to try it out for yourself all you’ll need to do is visit the game’s official website here and download it for free.

For those who are waiting for that Bloodborne PS5 remake, sadly there is no news on whether it will come to be a reality, however, FromSoftware will be having a big year regardless thanks to the release of their latest soulslike, Elden Ring

You can pre-order Elden Ring now ahead of its release on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC later this month on Feb. 25. You can check out a look at the upcoming game here.