A strange fan theory says DC exists in the MCU because of ‘Fortnite’

The two big comic brands DC and Marvel have fought against each other for the top spot in the hearts of the public, but what if they’re actually already in unison? A new fan theory explains how DC exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s ridiculously good.

Everyone’s familiar with the all-star cast of modern day Fortnite, with it boasting truly bizarre crossovers like having characters from Dune, Dragon Ball, and both Marvel and DC characters. Who hasn’t wanted to put Scarlet Witch up against Superman? Because Fortnite will let you do that.

Everyone also remembers when Fortnite appeared in Avengers: Endgame out of nowhere. As part of Thor’s depression-addled Blip, he and roommates Korg and Miek got addicted to the game (Endgame, by the way, set in 2023). Instantly, there was one issue with this: Thanos appears in Fortnite, thanks to an Infinity War crossover.

But, one plucky fan theory says these little “blips” could point to DC’s characters existing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all thanks to Fortnite.

The theory says that while the heroes aren’t real, the cast of the Avengers is fully aware of the Justice League existing as a fictional team. Where does this put the 1990s amalgamation comics run, though? Who knows, probably somewhere in the TVA’s office from the Loki series.

Years back when Cannon Group owned the rights to both Superman and Spider-Man we could’ve had the chance for the first Marvel/DC film crossover: but Cannon’s two Superman films (Superman 3 and 4) were both critical bombs, and they never got to do their take on Spider-Man.

Nowadays, the idea of a proper crossover seems highly unlikely. But who knows what’s next from Warner Bros. Discovery?