‘Ace Combat 7’ Gets ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Aircraft in New Crossover DLC

The fitting collaboration will expand the roster of DLC aircraft in game, which first launched back in 2019.

Project Aces announced today that its popular arcade flight shooter Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will receive new DLC featuring aircraft from the upcoming sequel film Top Gun: Maverick later this spring. The news comes on the eve of the film’s premiere at CinemaCon in Las Vegas tomorrow, following several years of delays.

In a tweet, Ace Combat publisher Bandai Namco shared the aircraft DLC would release in the spring and to “please wait for further details,” along with a collaboration image.

Ace Combat 7 launched on PS4 and Xbox One in Jan. 2019 and released on PC the next month. Bandai Namco announced last August that the game had eclipsed 3 million total sales, beating out the PS2 classic Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies to become the best-selling entry in the now 27-year-old series. The game has already received several DLC updates, including new missions, planes, and customization options.

Project Aces veteran developer and Ace Combat 7 producer Kazutoki Kono shared his excitement for the unlikely crossover that no doubt has fans of the series delighted.

Top Gun: Maverick will see Tom Cruise return to the cockpit as the titular Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the sequel to the original TK film. While he originally flew a F-14 Tomcat, trailers have shown Cruise piloting a F/A-18 Super Hornet against a cutting edge Su-57, and we can expect to see the F-35C in the film as well — all planes already featured in Ace Combat 7.

The crossover DLC is expected to launch this spring.