Activision has given Call of Duty fans a blog post update on what’s to come from the series in 2022, announcing that Infinity Ward is working on both a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, and a new Warzone follow-up.

Due to Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s disappointing sales, many industry experts predicted that Activision would release the highly-anticipated Modern Warfare 2 this year. That seems to be the case, as the company has just revealed this year’s Call of Duty installment as the sequel to the rebooted Modern Warfare series. There’s also a new Warzone experience being developed alongside the main entry by Infinity War.

The company claims that the studio is designing the two games from the ground up using a new engine, which implies that Modern Warfare 2 will take full advantage of next-gen consoles and their power, in contrast to last year’s Vanguard, which was a cross-gen title released on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

To say that the sequel dials our hype up to eleven would be an understatement. After all, 2019’s Modern Warfare is arguably the only decent Call of Duty installment to come out in quite a few years. Additionally, the sub-series bears the name of the highly acclaimed Modern Warfare series from the late 2000s, so that accounts for something, at least.

Also, did we mention Captain Price and the rest of Task Force 141?