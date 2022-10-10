Adult film star and streamer Adriana Chechik breaks her back at TwitchCon

Warning: This article contains content that may be distressing to some viewers

2022’s TwitchCon has been thrust into turmoil, following a series of horrific injuries suffered by those who attended the event.

A simple foam pit has caused at least two injuries to attendees, with the internet voicing outrage at what looks to be apparent negligence for safety. Streamer Adriana Chechik jumped into the foam pit on Sunday, and reportedly ended up breaking her back in two places.

Probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon pic.twitter.com/QdojGn5UtG — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 9, 2022

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

Chechik confirmed on her Twitter the injury sustained was as horrific as it looked. She had since had a meter rod put in to give her spine support. Chechik was astonishingly not the only one to succumb to an injury at the hands of the foam pit, as fellow streamer LochVaness dislocated her knee.

The streamer confirmed she was in a hospital afterward to check for any bone breaks, but the damage has already been done. LochVaness later tweeted how TwitchCon “opened her eye about so many things”. Given the context, it’s likely not for good reasons.

Twitchcon has opened my eye about so many things. — LochVaness | TWITCHCON (@loch_vaness) October 9, 2022

Be careful on this thing guys. I’m currently at the hospital seeing if I broke anything. 🥹 https://t.co/SNHHl5XZEE — LochVaness | TWITCHCON (@loch_vaness) October 9, 2022

The legal responsibility of TwitchCon, owned by Amazon, is currently under discussion as many voices their concern about the event’s safety issues. Each of the foam pit jumpers had signed waivers to enter, but in Californian state law, a waiver can be disregarded for gross negligence.

The foam pit had a “no diving” rule which all attendees obeyed, but the big problem seems to be underneath the foam. There was nothing but hard concrete beneath the jump, causing each of these injuries. The jumps were streamed live as part of Lenovo Legion’s convention events, but quickly the video on demand of the jumps was taken offline.

Yeah and unfortunately we can do shit about it cause we had to sign a waiver too. — LochVaness | TWITCHCON (@loch_vaness) October 9, 2022

TwitchCon is yet to release a statement on the injuries but has continued sharing promotional content on their social channels.