Ahead of its reveal, ‘Pokémon’ fans are crafting all kinds of speculation about Grafaiai

The Pokémon Company is gearing up to reveal the newest Pokémon that will be debuting with Scarlet and Violet later this year, and now fans have lodged their best predictions for how it will look.

Earlier this week, The Pokémon Company shared glimpses of this new Pokémon hidden in the shadows and its name – Grafaiai. As the name suggests, Grafaiai loves to paint as we’ve seen multicolored creations appear on trees in the Paldea region.

Taking to social media, artists have pitched their best designs for Grafaiai based on all of the information we have been given. Many of these creations are incredibly high quality and could wind up being close to what we get. Or, they could be completely off. Here’s a look at what fans are thinking.

a quick post before i head to bed



my take on #Grafaiai pic.twitter.com/LJxnflBSfv — Enderoni (@EndyTheArtBoi) August 31, 2022

Super fast prediction on how Grafaiai could look! I hope it gets a goblin like look at least 🤞#PokemonScarletViolet #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/WhNHSWTZPu — Arnau (@arnau555) August 31, 2022

Might be using too many colors for the design of #Grafaiai in #PokemonScarletandviolet but let's see if it turns out to be close to the real design~ #fakemon pic.twitter.com/up8Ssx3hKw — Haychel ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ (@HaychelDA) August 31, 2022

my take on #Grafaiai ! it's a regional ambipom that paints the forest with its tail-hands #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/DVRDq438G1 — ⚠️millenium bug⚠️ ((COMMS OPEN)) (@samhayn2002) August 31, 2022

My thoughts on what #Grafaiai looks like. Its more than likely wrong pic.twitter.com/u0ZJDLT9x6 — Toby The Artist (@artist_toby) August 31, 2022

Fans shouldn’t have too long to wait before they finally get to see Grafaiai as many believe a reveal is coming before the end of the week. It is worth noting that there has been no official date given for when we will see Grafaiai so your best bet is to keep an eye on the official Pokémon social media channels.

With another new Pokémon set to be shown fans should expect this to become a more common occurrence until we reach November and the launch of the new generation nine Pokémon titles.

If you’re eager to get your hands on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, pre-orders are now live for the games ahead of their launch on Nov. 18, 2022.