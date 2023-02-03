‘Alan Wake’ developer Remedy quietly closes shop on failed first person shooter ‘CrossfireX’

Just a year after launch, Smilegate Entertainment and Remedy Entertainment announced their failed first person shooter will soon go offline and be pulled from digital storefront. A collaboration between Korean developer Smilegate and the Finnish Remedy, CrossfireX launched on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S nearly a year ago in February of 2022. Today, the team announced their decision to end support in May.

Known for their cinematic first person experiences like Alan Wake and Control, Remedy Entertainment teamed up with Crossfire series develop Smilegate when the studio and publisher sought to release the successful Korean multiplayer shooter to a larger global audience. With Smilegate developing the multiplayer, Remedy made two entire singe player campaigns. Neither were well received.

“Soulless” was often thrown around when describing the gameplay, which takes much from the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Its multiplayer mode received the rare 2/10 from IGN and not much better 3/10 for its single player campaigns. That reflects a consensus, as both user and critic reviews on Metacritic remain overwhelmingly unfavorable after a year of updates, patches, and added content.

In their announcement, the team described their decision to end support as regretful and thanked “each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us.”

The announcement detailed plans to end digital sales and make returns available for purchases of the game made in the past two weeks. The game will remain playable until servers close permanently on May 18.