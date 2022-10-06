All ‘Assassin’s Creed’ games, ranked

The Assassin’s Creed series has been around for 15 years, and with two more games on the way (Mirage and Infinity), it shows no sign of slowing down. There’s a reason that Ubisoft continues to make these games – they’re hugely popular, and fans can’t get enough of the sandbox style, open-world gameplay. With beautiful visuals, various missions, and whole worlds to explore, each game has its own merits and downfalls. Indeed, not all Assassin’s Creed games are created equal, and the following is a list of all the games ranked worst to best.

12. Assassin’s Creed: Rogue (2014)

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue follows assassin-turned-templar Shay Cormac and is set during the Seven Years’ War from 1752-1760. Having switched allegiances in the Assassin-Templar War after questioning the Assassin’s motives when a mission goes terribly wrong, Shay is now the target of the missions the player carried out in previous games.

Since Rogue was released shortly after Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag and has the same graphics and mechanics, many people felt it was a redone version of its predecessor. Additionally, the story was lacking, and the switching of sides from assassins to templars was executed poorly. While it’s still considered a solid game, unfortunately, it fades into the background for many players with 11 other games to choose from.

11. Assassin’s Creed III (2012)

This game is the tale of Haytham Kenway, an assassin sent to the British American colonies, and Ratonhnhaké:ton (aka Connor), Kenway’s son and a Native American assassin who fights to protect his land and his people in the American Northeast during the American Revolutionary Wars.

The plot feels rushed, and the missions are disconnected. Additionally, many players didn’t feel Connor was a particularly compelling character and found him lackluster as a protagonist. Lastly, the parkour system is wanting considering the world is ill-suited for it, and the combat tedious.

10. Assassin’s Creed: Unity (2014)

Unity follows the story of Arno Dorian, a man who joins the Assassins to solve the murder of his adoptive father. It’s set primarily in Paris during the French Revolution in the 1700s.

Although the story is satisfactory and the characterization of Arno engaging, there’s something off about the game. Like other Assassin’s Creed games, the gameplay can be a bit dodgy, especially regarding combat. That, coupled with the cliché ending and lack of immersion into the historical part of the plot, makes Unity subpar compared to the other games.

9. Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (2011)

Revelations is the fourth installment of the series and continues the story of assassin Ezio Auditore de Firenze and his search for a secret library rumored to contain invaluable knowledge.

Many felt that Revelations was mediocre compared to the other games, considering the decline in gameplay and the disappointing, unfocused story. While it’s still an entertaining game that gives the traditional Assassin’s Creed single-player experience, it offers little more than that compared to the other games.

8. Assassin’s Creed (2007)

The original Assassin’s Creed, this game centers around the assassin Altaïr, who lived in the Holy Land during the Third Crusade. It follows the battle between two sects – the Knights Templar and the Assassin Order – as they race to find the artifact known as the “Piece of Eden.”

By today’s standards, the game might seem a bit lacking in certain ways. However, what the first Assassin’s Creed did, it did very well. Although the graphics aren’t perfect and the combat is somewhat awkward, it’s still a great deal of fun and has an immersive plot with compelling characters, both antagonists and protagonists alike.

7. Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate (2015)

Syndicate follows the story of Jacob and Evie Frye, twin protagonists, as they arrive in London during the 19th century. With the Industrial Revolution in full swing, the city is struck by inequality and poverty and is controlled by the Templars. To overthrow their rule, the twins must take over the organized crime in the city to create an army and give London back to its people.

Although it’s a fun game, it doesn’t stand out much, and many thought it to be repetitive. With awkward combat and a weak storyline, Syndicate is far from being the best Assassin’s Creed game, but it does have one of the best endings in the series.

6. Assassin’s Creed: Origins (2017)

In Origins, you take on the role of Bayek and his wife Aya, the first assassins, who live during a time when many political forces are at work, including the Pharaoh Ptolemy XIII, his sister Cleopatra, and the Roman Republic under the command of Julius Caesar. Together, they must protect the people in the Ptolemaic Kingdom during a time of strife and forge the origins of the assassins.

Being set in Egypt, the visuals are remarkably stunning and opulent. It’s an exciting and rewarding game with well-constructed quests, an interesting storyline, and great protagonists.

5. Assassin’s Creed II (2009)

Ezio is a teenager living in Italy during the Renaissance when he discovers that his family was betrayed by a close friend, leading to the death of his two brothers and father. Following this, he begins training to become an Assassin, aiding him in his search for revenge. He begins to locate and assassinate the conspirators involved in taking control of Italy.

Assassin’s Creed II laid the groundwork for its sequels and was incredibly innovative in its sandbox gameplay. Additionally, the setting in Renaissance Italy is spectacular and makes for a compelling environment to explore as an assassin.

4. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (2020)

In Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, players follow the story of Eivor and their clan of Norsemen as they travel across the North Sea to the lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must make a new life for their clan and relive the ruthless fighting style that characterizes Viking warriors.

With gorgeous visuals and a balance between land and sea-based gameplay, Valhalla is one of the best Assassin’s Creed games and focuses on the exploration part of the series rather than just the gameplay like other installments.

3. Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag (2013)

In Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, players take on the role of Edward Kenway, a British pirate who goes on to become an assassin under false pretenses. Posing as an assassin that he killed after a shipwreck, he comes into contact with the Templars, tricking them after assuming the assassin’s identity.

With fun naval battles and extensive world-building, Black Flag is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining Assassin’s Creed games. This, coupled with the rich setting and abundance of side missions, gives players hours of endless enjoyment.

2. Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (2010)

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood is the direct sequel of Assassin’s Creed II and follows legendary Master Assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze as he attempts to revive the Assassin Brotherhood in Rome and overthrow the oppressive templars.

Brotherhood introduced the first online multiplayer mode of the series, and with a stunning world and varied missions, it falls as the second-best game of the series.

1. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (2018)

Set in 431 BCE, Odyssey recounts the secret history of the Peloponnesian War. As the protagonist, Alexios or Kassandra (selectable), you must choose which side you will follow.

The game has an extensive world and gameplay is relatively long. With great protagonists, stunning visuals, a unique soundtrack and an enthralling story, Odyssey is far and away the best game of the series.