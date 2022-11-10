All characters in ‘God of War Ragnarök’

God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to the popular 2018 game and franchise reboot God of War, is one of the year’s most highly-anticipated games. Fans have been desperate to see where the story goes and who they will encounter as they embark on this epic quest, but which characters are in God of War Ragnarök? Here is everything you need to know about this game.

What is ‘God of War Ragnarök’?

God of War Ragnarök is the ninth installment in the God of War franchise, with the first game launching way back in 2005. In 2018 the series was rebooted with God of War, a game that presented a new take on the characters seen in the previous installments. God of War Ragnarök follows on directly from this reboot, continuing the new, Norse mythology-themed storyline.

God of War Ragnarök is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

What characters return for ‘God of War Ragnarök’?

Many characters from the previous game return for God of War Ragnarök. Here are the familiar faces you’ll see once more in the new game and who is playing them.

Kratos – Christopher Judge- Long-time series protagonist Kratos was previously voiced by Terrence C. Carson in the early games Christopher Judge took over the role for 2018’s God of War, and he will be returning for God of War Ragnarök.

– Christopher Judge- Long-time series protagonist Kratos was previously voiced by Terrence C. Carson in the early games Christopher Judge took over the role for 2018’s God of War, and he will be returning for God of War Ragnarök. Atreus – Sunny Suljic – One of the most memorable characters introduced in 2018’s God of War Ragnarök, Atreus looks up to Kratos as a father. While Atreus is older and a little wiser in God of War Ragnarök, they’re still not ready to set out on their own.

Alongside these main characters, several supporting characters will also be returning.

Freya – Danielle Bisutti

– Danielle Bisutti Mimir – Alastair Duncan

– Alastair Duncan Brok – Robert Craighead

– Robert Craighead Sindri – Adam J. Harrington

– Adam J. Harrington Tyr – Ben Prendergast

God of War Ragnarök will also see two characters teased in 2018’s God of War finally make their full in-game debuts. If the previous teases are any hint, they’re going to play a massive role in this game.

Thor – Ryan Hurst

– Ryan Hurst Odin – Richard Schiff

What new characters are in ‘God of War Ragnarök’?

God of War Ragnarök introduces some new characters to the storyline. These characters will play a massive role in both the game and the ongoing plot.

Here is who you can expect to see and who is playing them.