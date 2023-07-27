All ‘Futurama’ cosmetics in ‘Fortnite’ and how to get them

Nothing says "you've made it" in this day and age quite like a good ol' 'Fortnite' collab.

They’re back, baby. Futurama is officially part of Fortnite. Which, if you think about it, was only a matter of time. This is Fortnite we’re talking about — any bit of popular culture worth its salt eventually makes its way into the fever dream that this battle royale has become.

That’s not an insult, by the way. Fortnite’s transformation into one of gaming’s most significant titles is truly unprecedented, and one we should all be paying attention to. You can battle Spider-Man, fish with Goku, and even use a lightsaber from time to time. It’s crazy stuff.

The point is, Fortnite is so much more than a game. Crossovers have become the norm, and now their newest collaboration has finally been announced. In a teaser trailer released earlier today, Fortnite gave us our first glimpse at their new Futurama cosmetics.

They’re in the item shop as we speak. Futurama isn’t something the folks playing this game might be too familiar with outright. You know, demographics and all. Which means that by adding these icons to the roster, Fortnite and its publisher Epic Games can capture a whole new audience. Never underestimate the power of nostalgia. So, let’s get down to business, how do you get your hands on the good?

How to buy the Futurama–Fortnite cosmetics and items

This is the easy part. Simply find your way to the Fortnite item shop and purchase any Futurama-themed listings you see with V-bucks (the title’s in-game currency.) These can be obtained by completing tasks through gameplay, or buying them with real world money. Take your pick.

All available Futurama cosmetics and items

Image via Epic Games and 20th Television

As far as what’s actually being listen in the Fortnite shop itself, there’s plenty to choose from. You’ve got a trio of Bender, Fry, and Leela outfits — which look great, with each housing an assortment of matching accessories that you can buy separately.

In a brief article on the official Fornite website, the company describes each offered item in detail. Those descriptions will be provided below. First up is Bender, a snap of which can be seen above:

“The Bender Bending Rodríguez Outfit includes the Universe 1 Bender alt Style and the Ben Rodríguez Back Bling. The Unbendable Girder Pickaxe is available in the Shop too!”

Next up, is Fry.

Image via Epic Games and 20th Television

“This Outfit includes the Universe 1 Fry alt Style and Hypnotoad Back Bling. Also available in the Shop, harvest with the Giant Nutcracker Pickaxe.”

Last but certainly not least, Leela.

Image via Epic Games and 20th Television

“The Turanga Leela Outfit includes the Universe 1 Leela alt Style and Nibbler Back Bling. The Solid Gold Fiddle Pickaxe is also available in the Shop!”

Along with these, you can also pick up a glider designed after their famous Planet Express Ship and the infamous Zoidberg Scuttle in emote form.

Image via Epic Games and 20th Television

In the end, Fortnite make it pretty darn easy to choose your own Futurama adventure. So get to the item shop, get yourself looking good, and get back out there.