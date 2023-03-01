All leaked skins and cosmetics arriving in ‘Fortnite’ v.23.50 cracked by AI and Hackers

A new Fortnite update is always exciting, and fans are desperately speculating about what the new patch will add to the game. Some Fortnite fans are attempting to satisfy their curiosity in unique ways, with some hacking the game and employing AI to get early hints of what to expect when Fortnite v.23.50 lands.

How AI is spoiling Fortnite’s future

Fascinatingly, Fortnite’s player base has turned to AI to help them get early hints about the next season’s content. On Feb. 27th, the official Fortnite Status account tweeted announcing some upcoming downtime.

This tweet also featured a code, reading “3 18 1 3 11 20 8 5 3 15 4 5.” Of course, players, now familiar with Fortnite’s fondness for ARG elements, quickly set about cracking the code.

Downtime for 23.50 begins at 3 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled shortly before. pic.twitter.com/WnhkunvF9y — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 27, 2023

While some were able to solve the code the old-fashioned way, simply by changing each number to its corresponding letter in the alphabet, user HYPEX gave the code to AI chatbot ChatGPT, which quickly informed them that the code translated to “Crack The Code.”

What skins and cosmetics are coming in v.23.50?

Not all Fortnite leaks have involved AI. Dedicated data miners have cracked open the game’s files and found hints of what might be coming in the new update.

So far, users have deduced that the update will include the return of the Swamp Knight skin.

Crossover character and Witcher extraordinaire Geralt of Rivia will also get a new skin, dubbed Viper School, named after the Witcher school found in Gorthur Gvaed.

Viper School Geralt of Rivia pic.twitter.com/LOM7mfjw5F — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

There will also be new Tegan skins and the March Crew Pack.

March Crew Pack & "Tegan" skins ingame! pic.twitter.com/4lG04xntNA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 28, 2023

Plus, hackers have found what seems to be parts for a new skin and bundle featuring a character with a cybernetic arm. There are also hints that players may get access to a lizard-inspired skin shortly, which will likely be called Cipher.

The "Cipher" Character is this lizard man pic.twitter.com/vvPFGuwdNP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

Of course, like any Fortnite update worth its salt, the v23.50 update will introduce many new cosmetics. Hackers have uncovered many shop assets, including new drop-themed sprays and a futuristic scythe-like harvesting tool.

New Shop Assets in v23.50: pic.twitter.com/L9K86dm0zt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

Hackers have also uncovered other stuff, like the return of the FNCS Champion’s Celebration emote, cosmetics for Playstation plus users, and a Hana loading screen.

The FNCS Champion's Celebration emote can return to the Item Shop in the Future pic.twitter.com/3U0C7R6uV2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

New Hana Loading Screen pic.twitter.com/Jnhd5BJQTV — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

New Playstation Plus Pack Cosmetics: pic.twitter.com/Zfad2sFiaQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

Also, as expected, the update will introduce more Oathbound and new Cipher quests, meaning players will have more ways than ever to get XP in the game.

Oathbound Part 4 and Part 5 (which is also called Part 4) pic.twitter.com/kfshxlwtma — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

This isn’t all Fortnite fans have to look forward to, as rumors suggest that the game will have a crossover with the hotly anticipated boxing movie Creed III.

Fortnite x Creed 3 gets announced on March 1st. Thanks @Wensoing for pointing this out! pic.twitter.com/5bKdAoTpuX — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 24, 2023

It seems that Fortnite will remain a gaming titan for many more years, so battle royale fans better prepare for a wild ride.