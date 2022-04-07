All Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch in 2022, ranked

Since the Nintendo Switch launched there have been a ton of games — and many of its best are part of the Pokémon franchise.

But while the Pokémon franchise has produced countless classics, not everything is a must play. For Nintendo Switch owners looking for something to play, here’s all the Pokémon games currently available on the Switch, ranked from worst to best.

10. Pokémon Cafe Mix

One of the more obscure Pokémon releases for the Nintendo Switch is Pokémon Cafe Mix. This mobile game which is also available on the Nintendo Switch lets players manage a Cafe by completing puzzles to create and serve food and drink to customers.

While this is far from your traditional Pokémon experience, if you’re looking for something more casual then there’s no reason not to install this free Switch game.

9. Pokémon Quest

With its free price tag and unique art style, Pokémon Quest is a game that all fans should try out. There is a ton of content to explore and during your time you’ll meet, collect, and control unique Pokémon across the lands.

A lot of Pokémon Quest’s appeal comes from its unique cube-style aesthetic, but like Cafe Mix, there’s really no barrier to entry.

8. Pokken Tournament DX

FGC fans shouldn’t look past Pokken Tournament DX. While typically you don’t picture Pokémon in one-on-one fist fights, these characters work perfectly in this style which provides a depth of combat strategies.

There is a variety of Pokémon to use in this arcade fighter including Lucario, Charizard, of course, Pikachu, and a ton more. Pokken Tournament DX is a game that any player can hop in and enjoy, but those who take the time to master it will find plenty of value with this purchase.

7. Pokémon UNITE

Back in 2021 Pokémon entered the MOBA genre with UNITE. A style of game made popular by League of Legends and DOTA, UNITE takes this formula and puts a Pokémon spin on it to be more accessible.

Whether you’re new to the gameplay style or a veteran Pokémon UNITE is a ton of fun. As the months go by the game’s roster expands and with competitive support being more adapted this is a Pokémon game that will likely last the ages.

6. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

The Nintendo DS era introduced a variety of unique new Pokémon series and Mystery Dungeon was one of those. The latest installment to this is the Switch title Rescue Team DX and it retains the core gameplay while adding new improved graphics.

If you’re new to the series, Mystery Dungeon allows you to take control of your favorite species questing through a unique story in the world of Pokémon. While this series hasn’t seen the love that the mainline Pokémon releases have it’s still a ton of fun and something different to tide you over before generation eight launches later this year.

5. New Pokémon Snap

Another of the Pokémon titles that bring this wonderful world into a new realm, New Pokémon Snap offers both a way to explore the Lental region and a ton of nostalgia for longtime fans of the franchise.

New Pokémon Snap is a follow-up to the Nintendo 64 rail-based camera game that many Pokémon fans grew up loving. Now with the improved hardware of the Nintendo Switch, Pokémon has never looked so good and in this game, you get the chance to explore and document their wild habitats.

4. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you’ve been a longtime fan of Pokémon then you’ll know how beloved generation four is. Whether you experienced this on launch or are going in for the first time, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are impressive remakes of the original generation four games.

Back in the Sinnoh region, you’ll find all the same Pokémon, gyms, and trainers this time with extra hardware power and a fun chibi art style. These games offer a ton of content in the post-game so if you’re looking for something with depths these two remakes are most definitely worth picking up.

3. Pokémon Lets Go, Pikachu! And Lets Go, Eevee!

The Kanto region was the first and arguably the most popular in Pokémon history. Of course, there had to be a game taking fans back here on Nintendo Switch and Lets Go! Does an awesome job of doing this without feeling like a one-for-one remake.

With its Pokémon Go-style encounters, the main battling you’ll do in these games is against other trainers. This might not be for everyone, but once you give it a try the game’s charm compensates for any grievances you may have with this system and once you see the classic Pokémon and trainers from Kanto you’ll be fully locked in.

2. Pokémon Sword and Shield

The latest generation of Pokémon which made its debut on the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword and Shield are must-have titles for any Pokémon fan with a Nintendo Switch console.

Sword and Shield bring back a lot of the core Pokémon gameplay features while making some new additions. One of these is the Wild Area. In the Wild Area players can see wild Pokémon to encounter and work together to take down raid battles which provide a chance to capture more powerful Pokémon.

Another reason why these games are ranked so highly on the list is that there is currently DLC available to add new Pokémon, story content, and areas to the game. This will keep you engaged for many hours after the main story is complete.

1. Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The best Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch right now is the latest, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

With its open lands populated with tons of wild Pokémon, unique story, and brand new gameplay mechanics, there is a lot to love about Legends: Arceus both for seasoned veterans and new fans. This is the first game to adopt an open-world style in Pokémon with fresh new graphics and many, many legendary and mythical Pokémon to find and capture.

Upon release Legends: Arceus quickly exploded in popularity and that should say everything you need to know about its quality. With the Pokémon community backing it so heavily you can expect more of this style in the future so why not get a leg up and try it today.