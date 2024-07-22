Image Credit: Disney
Image via Supercell
Category:
Gaming

All Ranked skins in ‘Brawl Stars,’ confirmed

Here's what you can look forward to in 'Brawl Stars' Ranked Mode.
Staci White
Staci White
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 05:10 am

If you ask a Brawl Stars fan why they enjoy the game, there’s a high chance they’ll say it’s because they can collect rare skins of their favorite characters. 

Skins offer an opportunity to change up playable character’s appearances and, aside from gameplay, are one of the reasons long-time players stick around. In March of 2024, Brawl Stars launched Ranked Mode, which allows players to compete in matches against other players across the globe. Naturally, as players move up into higher ranks, they gain more chances to win rare skins. 

Finding a comprehensive list of all the skins available in Ranked Mode can be difficult but don’t worry; we’ve made a list of skins players have been awarded through Ranked Mode so far. Here are some you might encounter in your own Ranked drops. 

Skins available in Brawl Stars Ranked Mode

Image via Supercell
  • Balloon Sally: Super Rare
  • Cobra Lola
  • Cordelius
  • Crash Test Darryl
  • Desert Scorpion Chuck: Legendary
  • Doug
  • Dynasty Mike: Epic
  • El Baby Shark: Epic
  • Elf Angelo: Rare
  • Fangirl Cony: Super Rare
  • Fenrir Buzz: Epic
  • Filmmaker Buzz: Mythic
  • Final Boss Rico
  • Football Darryl
  • Harpy Melodie: Mythic 
  • Inspector Colette
  • Jaguar Spirit Meg
  • Jet Ski Jacky
  • Lawless Lola
  • Loki Chester: Epic
  • Maisie
  • Mariposa Piper
  • Marauder Maisie: Epic 
  • Mecha Colt: Legendary
  • Mecha Leon: Legendary
  • Mørk Fenrir Buzz and Eldr Fenrir Buzz: Epic 
  • Mothra Eve
  • Odin Cordelius: Epic
  • Paragon Mecha Colt and Renegade Mecha Colt: Legendary
  • Pearl
  • Poop Spike: Mythic
  • R-T
  • Rocket Brown: Epic
  • Red Pitcher Fang and Blue Pitcher Fang: Epic
  • Shadow Mecha Leon and Radiant Mecha Leon: Legendary
  • Shelly Dancer: Epic
  • Shelly Dancer Iris and Shelly Dancer Dahlia: Epic 
  • Sif Melodie: Rare
  • Skadi Jessi: Mythic
  • Squeaky Note: Rare
  • Stone Troll Lou
  • Surgenie: Epic
  • Thief Edgar: Mythic 
  • Thor Bibi: Legendary 
