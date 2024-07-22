All Ranked skins in ‘Brawl Stars,’ confirmed

If you ask a Brawl Stars fan why they enjoy the game, there’s a high chance they’ll say it’s because they can collect rare skins of their favorite characters.

Skins offer an opportunity to change up playable character’s appearances and, aside from gameplay, are one of the reasons long-time players stick around. In March of 2024, Brawl Stars launched Ranked Mode, which allows players to compete in matches against other players across the globe. Naturally, as players move up into higher ranks, they gain more chances to win rare skins.

Finding a comprehensive list of all the skins available in Ranked Mode can be difficult but don’t worry; we’ve made a list of skins players have been awarded through Ranked Mode so far. Here are some you might encounter in your own Ranked drops.

Skins available in Brawl Stars Ranked Mode

Image via Supercell

Balloon Sally: Super Rare

Cobra Lola

Cordelius

Crash Test Darryl

Desert Scorpion Chuck: Legendary

Doug

Dynasty Mike: Epic

El Baby Shark: Epic

Elf Angelo: Rare

Fangirl Cony: Super Rare

Fenrir Buzz: Epic

Filmmaker Buzz: Mythic

Final Boss Rico

Football Darryl

Harpy Melodie: Mythic

Inspector Colette

Jaguar Spirit Meg

Jet Ski Jacky

Lawless Lola

Loki Chester: Epic

Maisie

Mariposa Piper

Marauder Maisie: Epic

Mecha Colt: Legendary

Mecha Leon: Legendary

Mørk Fenrir Buzz and Eldr Fenrir Buzz: Epic

Mothra Eve

Odin Cordelius: Epic

Paragon Mecha Colt and Renegade Mecha Colt: Legendary

Pearl

Poop Spike: Mythic

R-T

Rocket Brown: Epic

Red Pitcher Fang and Blue Pitcher Fang: Epic

Shadow Mecha Leon and Radiant Mecha Leon: Legendary

Shelly Dancer: Epic

Shelly Dancer Iris and Shelly Dancer Dahlia: Epic

Sif Melodie: Rare

Skadi Jessi: Mythic

Squeaky Note: Rare

Stone Troll Lou

Surgenie: Epic

Thief Edgar: Mythic

Thor Bibi: Legendary

