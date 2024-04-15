All ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ characters, confirmed

Star Wars has had many lucrative gaming endeavors in its long lifetime, but none taking place in an open world before. Star Wars Outlaws will be the first.

Published by Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry developer Ubisoft and developed by The Division‘s Massive Entertainment, Star Wars Outlaws will put the player in the shoes of a young hero making her way through the crime syndicates as a way to find a better life. Star Wars has historically had a love for scoundrels, and now players can play as one during the period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi

Characters confirmed for Star Wars Outlaws

The original trilogy setting means there are characters both original and new to pull from.

Kay Vess — The protagonist of Star Wars: Outlaws, Kay is a young woman looking to find her way in the galaxy. As the aforementioned scoundrel of the game, she seeks a big score with the help of her trusty companion. As with most scoundrels, she finds herself on the most wanted list, making her life that much harder.

Nix — Kay’s creature companion who accompanies her on her travels. Every protagonist needs a cute alien friend and this one is a Merqaal.

ND-5 — A droid built by the Confederacy of Independent Systems, ND-5 was involved in the Clone Wars and falls into Kay’s spectrum during a heist gone wrong.

Sliro – The confirmed villain of Star Wars: Outlaws, Sliro is the leader of the criminal syndicate Serek Besh. An original character created for the game, Sliro poses a great threat to Kay after putting a hit on her

Vail – It isn’t Star Wars without bounty hunters and the newest one is coming after Kay. A human female, she is hired by the crime syndicate Serek Besh.

Jaylen Vex – A character that sends Kay on her ultimate journey. He offers her a job that turns into disaster when Sliro puts a bounty on her head.

Danka – A Mon Calamari featured in the official Star Wars: Outlaws trailer. She was an information broker during the Imperial Era

Qi’Ra – One surprising character who is not original to the game. Lady Qi’Ra is the leader of the criminal order Crimson Dawn. After leaving Han (Alden Ehrenreich) in Solo: A Star Wars Story, it appears she’s still kicking and causing complications as a syndicate leader.

Jabba the Hutt – The galaxy may be big but that doesn’t stop Jabba from taking his cut from wherever possible. Both he and Salacious B. Crumb make an appearance in the trailer, along with an appearance by the frozen decoration of Han Solo.

This cast of characters shows a love for the rich origins of Star Wars while exploring new territory. Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30, 2024.

