Thanks to the magic of streaming, advanced internet, and a medium which produces high quality content, we have Xbox Game Pass. Each month new games are added and taken off the catalogue that features hundreds of different games from all kinds of developers.

August in 2022 will be no different, and here’s all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the eighth month of the year.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2022

Plenty of indie gems for you to discover this month.

Turbo Golf Racing

Imagine a car game. That’s great. Imagine a golf game. Superb. Now imagine a combination of the two. Is that even legal? Turbo Golf Racing is possibly best described as being Rocket League for golf. Rocket League is currently free to play and has harnessed worldwide attention, but like all great games, it inspires another generation. Turbo Golf Racing supports up to eight players online, and is currently in early access on Steam. When it’s part of a bundle, why not try it?

Turbo Golf Racing is available from Aug. 4 on Game Pass.

Two Point Campus

We all love games like Rollercoaster Tycoon and The Sims games, which let us live out our ambitions to be benevolent gods controlling every aspect of people’s lives. Here comes Two Point Campus, from the developers of Two Point Hospital, which allows players to become the master architect of a university / college. Filled to the brim with surrealist British comedy, it’s highly recommended for those who love Monty Python.

Two Point Campus is out Aug. 9.

Midnight Fight Express

First rule of Midnight Fight Express is do not talk about Midnight Fight Express. A 3D action brawler developed by Jacob Dzwinel alone, it looks absolutely beautiful and feels like a love-letter to a genre that is often ignored nowadays by major studios. Plenty of 80s action movie references and frankly quite brutal with its violence, think of it as a mixture of Hotline Miami and DOOM.

Midnight Fight Express is available to download from Aug. 23.

Immortality

An experimental narrative-driven game, Immortality was developed alongside streaming giant Netflix by former Silent Hill developer Sam Barlow. Following an actress who appeared in three lost films, players must discover the fate of one Marissa Marcel and why the films never saw the light of day. The game has not been out just yet, so Game Pass owners will love their first access of the game.

Immortality will hit Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, dropping Aug. 30