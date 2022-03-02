Amazon launches ‘Luna’ cloud game streaming service in the US

After a successful beta run that began in October 2021, Amazon today launched their Luna game streaming service to all users around the United States.

Luna is a game streaming service that divides its library up into channels boasting a variety of titles for users to check out. Members can subscribe to up to five channels while those who are Amazon Prime members will also gain access to the Prime Gaming Channel, which boasts the monthly free releases via the subscription service.

Other channels available include the Luna+ channel, Ubisoft+, Family Channel, Retro Channel, and the Jackbox Games Channel.

Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, has shared in his official statement that along with the game’s full release, a new Twitch integration has also been added to the streaming platform alongside the Prime Gaming bonuses.

“Luna harnesses the power of the cloud, enabling customers to instantly play high quality, immersive games on the devices they already own. Today, we’re excited to make Luna available to all customers in the mainland United States, with a unique offer for Prime members to play free games, new Twitch broadcast features for creators, and a broad lineup of titles for any gamer to enjoy.”

There are plenty of popular titles available via the service on its first day. These include Devil May Cry V, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Street Fighter II, and more. You can check out the full library of titles divided into their channels on the official Luna website here.