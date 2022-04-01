‘Among Us’ goes Horse Mode for 24 hours only

Back in 2021, Among Us made the joke that the game could be adding a Horse mode and now, a year later that mode is finally here in time to celebrate April Fools.

Today InnerSloth revealed the Among Us horse mode has been launched and it is now available to play for a single day on April 1 and will disappear by April 2, 12 am UTCT.

In this mode, the changes seen will include crewmates and imposters taking on a new look as four-legged hybrids of their usual avatars.

Kills will be slightly different as well, which includes the kill sound that has it has been replaced with a neigh along with a new kill animation that imposters can trigger.

You won’t have as many customization options as usual for this limited mode. Crewmates will be limited to just hats and visors, but the tradeoff is you get to walk around as a horse, so there is your silver lining.

🐎 AMONG US – HORSE MODE 🐎



one year ago we asked "what if?" and now we can say: "ha ha wait OH NO STOP."



starting now for one day only, this free cursed mode is available to play as part of our April Fools celebration



we're not sorry pic.twitter.com/ZuP4cJtuL9 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 1, 2022

The team at InnerSloth has warned players that due to the mode simply being a joke there could be some visual issues and other problems might occur. But since it’s just here for a day, we don’t expect any hefty updates to fix these.

There are plenty of reasons to hop back into Among Us today, apart from this mode. For starters, by logging in right now you can net a mask from the Scream movie franchise. But also, today the game added a friends list feature, making it easier for you to get in on the action alongside your friends.

You can read more about this new addition and others on the official website here.