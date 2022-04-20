One of the most popular video games in the past decade, Among Us, will be making its way to the Meta Quest platform in VR.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and the VR system Quest, announced in a tweet on Wednesday (April 20) that the popular multiplayer social deduction game would be arriving sometime during the holidays of this year.

“EMERGENCY MEETING, CREWMATES. Among Us is officially coming to the Quest platform. Betrayals, murders, lies – all will be revealed this holiday season.”

The announcement came with some new gameplay footage, which shows how much of a different feel it is to play the game in first-person as opposed to the normal over-the-top 2D feel. It gives the game a much more sinister vibe.

The game’s official Twitter account supplied the release date “holiday 2022.”

Just like the regular versions, the VR version of the game will feature up to ten players in the roles of teammates or imposters, with the teammates trying to pull off tasks while the imposter silently kills them (and hopefully doesn’t get caught).

The game came out in 2018 but really blew up during the pandemic. Originally, developers were going to make a sequel but nixed that idea and decided to continue to support the original game’s launch.

As for the Meta Quest, it’s a series of VR headsets formerly known as the Oculus, a company that Facebook acquired in 2014 for $2 billion. They currently retail at between $299 and $399.

Developers said the game’s also coming to PC VR and the PlayStation’s PSVR 2 whenever those headsets are ultimately released.