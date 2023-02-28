An official ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ artist is banned from the series subreddit following controversy

Moderators from the official Five Nights at Freddy‘s subreddit have announced that an official artist for the series has been banned. This comes due to multiple allegations of transphobic comments, fan fiction with pedophilic undertones, and grooming allegations. This controversy is so bad that the franchise’s creator, Scott Cawthon released a short statement on the situation.

A very long statement was released by the r/fivenightsatfreddys subreddit’s head moderator u/Springpopo, which featured extensive details on the artist who goes by the name of LadyFiszi. It also shared links with timestamps to what this artist has said and done online.

LadyFizi is an official artist for the Five Nights At Freddy’s series who drew the cover art for multiple Five Nights at Freddy’s books, graphic novels, and assets in a few FNAF games. Before working on Five Nights at Freddy’s, they were a popular FNAF fan artist and fan fanfiction writer, with works posted across Reddit and DeviantArt. Unfortunately, the artist was accused of multiple problematic actions online which eventually lead to the ban.

The artist has a history of posting transphobic comments and has written fan fiction about the purple guy with pedophilic undertones. There were also accusations of grooming, which the artist denied aggressively multiple times through a variety of statements. Other allegations made against LadyFiszi include tracing, ableism comments, and other negative and problematic interactions with the community.

While the statement was met with support, there are a handful of LadyFiszi supporters who used horror author, Stephen King as an argument, claiming that he wrote grotesque content involving kids in his novel IT. However, what makes King and this fan artist different is that King doesn’t bring up that grotesque scene in everyday conversation. Not to mention, people knew the target audience of his novels and that FNAF has a much younger audience, hence why it LadyFiszi’s actions were frowned upon.

Five Nights at Freddy‘s creator, Scott Cawthon left a short statement after the post was released. He has confirmed that LadyFiszi is no longer working for the franchise and that pedophilia and other grotesque content has “no place in the Five Nights at Freddy‘s universe. This includes fan art and fan fiction content.” He finishes by wishing the artist the best in her future endeavors.

Hey everyone, I won’t write much about this here, but I will say that LadyFiszi no longer does artwork for Five Nights at Freddy’s. Sexual scenarios involving children are disgusting and grotesque in any form, including fan art and fan fiction, and have no place in the Five Nights at Freddy‘s universe. It is my understanding that she regrets this time in her life, and I wish her the best going forward.

It’s currently unknown if Five Nights at Freddy‘s plans to hire a new artist or would be changing all the official arts and assets made by the artist. But one thing’s for certain, LadyFiszi has been permabanned from the subreddit and there are no plans to welcome her back. Also, she will no longer be working for the franchise anymore.