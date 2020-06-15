Analyst Says PlayStation 5 Will Easily Outsell Xbox Series X

Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are poised for a showdown at the end of this year. Both consoles pack a ton of power, some exciting launch day titles, and unwavering support from their installed user bases, but if one analyst is to be believed, the PlayStation 5 is set to wildly outperform the Series X in total sales.

Ampere Analysis analyst, Piers Harding-Rolls, predicts that the PlayStation 5 will sell 4.6 million units in 2020 alone, while the Series X is likely to sell around 3.3 million. He states that by the end of 2024, PlayStation 5 will widen the gap even further with over 66 million total units sold compared to the Series X’s 37 million.

To coincide with the #PS5 event later we published a free report on the next-gen console market, the competitive positioning differences between Sony and Microsoft, and how both companies are targeting market growth Check it here>>>>https://t.co/s2vZGMIcs8 pic.twitter.com/YJK7T9l3Tx — Piers Harding-Rolls (@PiersHR) June 11, 2020

This prediction should come as no surprise, of course, as all four of Sony’s previous consoles have made it in the top 7 best-selling systems of all time with the PlayStation 2 ranking at #1. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s first appearance isn’t until #8 with their last-gen system Xbox 360. The current generation has seen the Xbox One trail behind the PlayStation 4 considerably from day one, meaning the Series X has a lot of ground to cover if it wants to make any headway on closing the gap this go around.

Thus far, Microsoft has been very open about their next-gen plans and even showed off the Series X last December at The Game Awards around half a year before Sony finally revealed any major details about the PlayStation 5. However, the recent PS5 reveal stream showcased both the sleek new console and a myriad of incredible third-party and exclusive games that have left fans with their mouth agape, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, a Demon’s Souls remake, and more.

It’s too early to say for sure which console will sell more, but history seems to indicate that Sony will remain in the lead and outsell Microsoft’s newest hardware. Times are strange, though, so who knows what could happen?