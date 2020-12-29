Apex Legends Developer Working On New IP

American game development company Respawn Entertainment has made quite a name for themselves over the past decade. Initially founded by Call of Duty veterans Jason West and Vince Zampella, the team quickly set out to change the first-person shooter landscape with their massive Xbox exclusive hit Titanfall. But they truly found their footing after being acquired by Electronic Arts in 2017, giving them a chance to expand into one of gaming’s most celebrated developers.

In the time since the EA acquisition, Respawn has provided players with such titles as Titanfall 2 and its immensely popular spinoff battle royale Apex Legends. They even recently took on one of the world’s most beloved properties with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which melded a galaxy far, far away with Dark Souls-esque combat and Metroidvania-inspired exploration.

But though every effort in their portfolio thus far is part of an extended, ongoing franchise, it appears Respawn is looking to grow their foothold with another new IP in the near future. A job listing on the company’s official website is seeking to hire a Generalist Software Engineer, which may not sound like a big deal at first, but it’s notable due to the fact that it specifies the opening is for a “small new team being formed to develop a brand new IP.”

There’s no further information given about what this IP could be, nor does it indicate a timeline for when we might know more. Still, considering that the listing specifies that the team is small, it’s always possible Respawn is looking to try their hands at a lower budget indie title to help compliment their always growing collection of AAA experiences.

We may not know much yet, but Respawn Entertainment hasn’t let us down with any of their projects released so far. Then again, if you’ve been keeping up with CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077, then you’ll be aware that apparently, anything can happen.