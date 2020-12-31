Apex Legends Finally Adding Much-Requested Feature In Season 8

Respawn Entertainment is striving to make 2021 the biggest yet for Apex Legends.

Currently in its seventh season, the battle royale has gone from strength to strength since launch back in 2019, adding new playable content in the form of maps, characters and weapons, as well as myriad under-the-hood quality of life improvements. Indeed, it’s due in large part to the genre’s youngest major entry that contemporaries like Epic Game’s gargantuan Fortnite have introduced accessibility features such as non-verbal ping systems, but what does the future hold for a title that has already expanded so much over the last little while?

Nobody but the developer has the answer to that burning question, though judging by comments provided by members of the team previously, Season 8 and, by extension, those intended to come after, are promised to be some of the biggest and most ambitious yet. You’ll have to keep an eye out for more details on that front in the New Year, of course, but there’s one much-requested feature recently confirmed to be arriving soon that fans can at least get excited about right now.

As relayed by Apex design director Jason McCord over on Twitter, Season 8 will mark the introduction of damage tracking. As the term suggests, players will have the ability to keep tabs on how much carnage they were personally responsible for dishing out in any given match, finally putting to rest debates between squads over who was the greatest asset.

Apex Legends Season 8 is expected to arrive in early February for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Visually enhanced next-gen versions, meanwhile, as well as a mobile alternative, are all scheduled to launch throughout 2021 as well.