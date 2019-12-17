Respawn Reveals Apex Legends Global Series Esports Tournament

Have you been glued to Apex Legends ever since its surprise launch earlier this year? Think you have what it takes to defeat some stiff competition and be crowned a living legend? If so, you’ll soon have the chance to prove it.

Announced earlier today, developer Respawn Entertainment has outlined initial plans for a globetrotting tournament intended to take place throughout 2020. The Apex Legends Global Series, as it’s so-called, will feature 12 live events over the course of the next 12 months, with qualifiers of regional and online fixtures in with the chance to secure a seat in the big leagues. Those of you with serious aspirations for having your flawless trigger finger recognized by millions of players can check out the important details below.

The inaugural Global Series online tournament will be held on January 25th, with players from 60 countries eligible to participate from the comfort of their own homes. Performing well in these preliminary contests will award competitors with Global Series points, which are needed to progress into one of four majors. The first of these high stakes events will take place over two days beginning on March 13th. 100 three-player teams will be present for the first three majors, with the final whittling that three-figure number down to just 60.

And so, you’re probably wondering what the winning teams walk away with at the end of the season, right? Prize pools for the initial three majors will award the victors a cool $500,000 while the team that goes on to be crowned champion of the Global Series will pocket $1 million.

Hopefuls can hit the link below in order to register their interest in Apex Legends‘ first Global Series below, though do note, this particular competition is strictly PC only. Good luck!