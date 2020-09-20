New Apex Legends Leak May Reveal Crossplay And Switch Release Date

A so far untapped audience will soon be joining the fight in Apex Legends.

Earlier this year, EA and Respawn Entertainment confirmed that the battle royale – already boasting millions of players across Xbox, PlayStation and PC – is in the process moving one step closer to matching Epic Games’ Fortnite in terms of widespread availability. Further afield, the developer has outlined plans to roll out a mobile version of the competitive shooter for Android and iOS (the latter of which no longer hosts Fortnite due to a messy legal dispute), but as of writing, no concrete date for either has been revealed.

A vague fall 2020 window remains the most accurate ETA, then, though if recent details provided by prolific Apex leaker Shrugtal are anything to go by, it’s looking increasingly likely that October is when all of these plans will finally come to fruition.

In a new video posted on YouTube, Shrugtal, primarily discussing Season 6’s freshly data-mined Collection Event Aftermarket, states their belief that a Switch release and, by extension, crossplay, will arrive in close proximity to the aforementioned limited time affair. That’s a lot of unconfirmed hearsay in one sentence, for sure, and while it’s always best to err on the side of caution where unverified leaks are concerned, Shrgutal’s reputation for reliability certainly makes this one rumor worth keeping in mind.

It makes sense, after all, that EA would want to expand Apex‘s horizons, so to speak, when hype is already at a natural high due to the imminent arrival of new content, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see official details for all the above to start emerging online within the next few weeks. In the meantime, let us know what you’re looking forward to most – crossplay or a Switch version of Apex Legends – in the comments below!