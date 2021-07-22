Apex Legends Leak Reveals Monster Energy Collaboration Skins And Cosmetics

Apex Legends players will soon find themselves becoming walking advertisements for a certain energy drink brand, it would seem. As spotted by prolific data miner Shrugtal, several files have been added to the battle royale’s back end believed to be part of an upcoming collaboration with Monster Energy. The latter company recently confirmed it would be the official sponsor of this year’s ALGS championships, and clearly intends to make the partnership known to everyone via a number of suitably themed cosmetics.

The festivities are scheduled to kick off next week, August 1st, and run for an as-yet-undetermined period of time. That being the case, fans can likely expect all the skins and other customization options to be available for a limited time, though again, it’s not yet known if those leaked by Shrugtal represent the entirety of what’s on offer. What is known, however, is that both Wraith and Octane will be the lucky recipients of new outfits featuring the trademark black and lime green colors of Monster, but that’s not all.

If none of the above takes your fancy, two weapons will also be getting appropriately themed decals, with the remainder of what’s up for grabs rounded out by badges and other trinkets. To get your hands on the goods, so to speak, purchasing specific Monster products will yield codes redeemable on their platform of choice. These are all valid until December 31st, 2021, so there’ll be plenty of time to get everything included, assuming stocks last.

In the meantime, there’s plenty to be getting on with in Apex Legends. Alongside the game’s current Thrillseekers event, Respawn recently added the first of no doubt many teases for Season 10. See here for all the details.