Apex Legends Is Officially Coming To Mobile

Apex Legends has a bright future ahead of it, of that there’s no doubt.

As part of its most recent earnings call yesterday, publisher EA outlined plans for its vast library of properties going forward, as well as updating shareholders on its best-performing products over the last 12 months. In what will surely come as little surprise to anyone, Respawn’s battle royale demanded the lion’s share of attention, with EA CEO Andrew Wilson wasting no time in listing off the competitive shooter’s major achievements over the last eight months.

Besides making the headline-grabbing announcement that Apex Legends will be positioned as the company’s flagship shooter in the year ahead, Wilson also confirmed the eventual arrival of something that’s long been rumored by fans to be in the works.

Yes, we’re referencing exactly what you think. Apex‘s band of unlikely heroes are officially making the jump to mobile in the near future.

Apex Legends Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

‘Near’ is a relative term, it should be noted, as despite breaking the good news, Wilson stopped short of providing a concrete launch window on the platform. CFO and COO Blake Jorgensen, however, did further expand by offering a general timeframe of the 2021 fiscal year, which begins on October 1st, 2020.

Assuming all goes to plan, then, Apex Legends will join both Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in the mobile market, no doubt prompting an avalanche of new fans to join the action in World’s Edge. It remains to be seen, of course, if Respawn will follow Epic Games’ lead by introducing cross-platform play between all platforms to coincide with mobile’s release or whether it’ll be a standalone experience, but given that it’s still early days, discussion of that topic is likely a long ways off as yet.

We’ll keep you posted as and when further developments arise but for now, at least, Apex Legends is free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.