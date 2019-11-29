Apex Legends Pick Rates Reveal Season 3’s Least Popular Character

With Apex Legends Season 3 now in its final few weeks of operation, the battle royale’s metagame has settled into a predictable rhythm.

As is always the case with frequently updated, competitive-focused titles such as Respawn’s shooter, the tail end of any given season is usually when experimentation with different strategies and team composition dissolves in favor of always picking the generally agreed upon ‘best’ choice. Weapons, Heroes, map locations: all of these variables, their pick rates, and performances are all tracked, not just by the developer itself, but players, too.

And so, with the stats now backed up with three months of solid player data, fans have started sharing their discoveries, chief among them being character rankings. There’s no way of objectively measuring how strong a Hero is over any other, of course, but pick rates of each are certainly a strong indication of such. Reddit user Thisnotfor, therefore, has put together a graph that reveals the overall popularity of each Apex Legends hero by their number of appearances.

Those unable to make out the blur of indistinguishable color below can continue through the break for the full list, ordered from highest to lowest.

Wraith

Pathfinder

Lifeline

Bangalore

Octane

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Mirage

Wattson

Caustic

Crypto

Surprised? We sure are. Not only is Crypto the most recent arrival to World’s Edge (a popularity boost in itself), but the hacker’s toolkit certainly isn’t weak, by any means. On the flip side, both Wraith and Pathfinder’s placement as first and second respectively comes as little surprise to anyone. Both Heroes have consistently placed high in previous tier lists due to their unparalleled maneuverability and utility.

Will Respawn take this as a sign that Crypto is in desperate need of a buff? Never say never, but he, along with the remainder of Apex Legends‘ bottom five are almost perfectly equal. Our guess would be that the two runaway winners are more likely to be reined in with nerfs, but we’ll just have to wait and see.