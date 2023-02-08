Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.

A lot of people are calling on players, streamers, and other influencers in the gaming sphere to boycott Hogwarts Legacy. Many of them don’t have anything against the Wizarding World, per se, but they’re doing everything in their power to cut off J.K. Rowling’s royalty checks, a thing that she continues to complacently flaunt in the faces of her critics.

Some may be taking these campaigns a bit too far, however, harassing streamers and even posting spoilers to somehow dissuade the Hogwarts Legacy enthusiasts from buying the game, seemingly not realizing that if anything, these extreme measures have only backfired.

Every action has its opposite reaction, so we’re not exactly surprised to learn that some people are seriously throwing away their hard-earned cash by buying multiple copies of Hogwarts Legacy, whether to offset the boycott or spite the detractors.

The phenomenon probably isn’t as widespread as it looks, but some people are really entertaining the idea, and others claim to have done it already.

All of the crying about Hogwarts Legacy is hilarious. Plus all the attention people are drawing to it will only make it sell even better. I kinda want to buy multiple copies https://t.co/0euDfA6iij — DRINKER (@thedrinkerlive) February 6, 2023

Maybe this was always inevitable, but we can’t really claim the campaign hasn’t backfired if Hogwarts Legacy ends up selling more copies because of it.

Here's my take if anyone cares. While I think the boycott of Hogwarts Legacy may end up (and probably already has) led to more copies being sold of the game I wouldn't really say it backfired. The people that are spite buying it or buying multiple copies were always a lost cause. — DefyByDefault (@defybydefault) February 7, 2023

Many folks are forgetting an important point. It’s not about the game. It’s never been about the game.

My opinion on Hogwarts Legacy is buying and not buying it are both fine. I don't think playing a game to have fun means you're a terrible person. I only think it's sad when people preorder it/buy multiple copies specifically to annoy people because then it's not about the game. — Ky 💫 (@CNdaiz) February 3, 2023

With pitchforks raised and stakes hoisted, the unending Hogwarts Legacy drama continues to unfurl…