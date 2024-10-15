Are ‘League of Legends’ streamers Dantes and Laura back together?

When it came to couple goals within the gaming community, Dantes “Doaenel” and Laura “Laurinchhhe” fit the bill. The League of Legends streamers began dating in October 2023, and soon became League royalty.

However, their relationship’s power over the community almost led to a full-on implosion when they broke up. But certain comments, and sightings together, led others to believe their break-up was simply a PR move.

But one thing’s for certain, it kickstarted a serious topic about a gamer’s priorities when in a relationship.

Are they back together?

Laura and I broke up.



While I could sit here and try for hours to explain the reason why, it all comes down to one simple truth;



I’m not ready for a relationship.



From the get go, I told her that my career would be my first priority.



She always did everything she could to… — Dantes (@doaenel) June 19, 2024

The short answer is no. As of June 19, 2024, Dantes and Laura had broken up. While Laura had released a tweet celebrating nine months together, Dantes had posted a long tweet revealing that the couple had broken up. He confessed that while Laura was everything he ever wanted, he was not ready to commit to the relationship since his career as a streamer was his priority.

“Seeing her taking steps back in her own life and career in order to support me, while I was unwilling and unable to do the same for her is just something that, over time, took its toll on me mentally,” he wrote.

The news devastated fans, especially with how much public attention the couple had garnered throughout their relationship. Laura had even gone as far as tattooing Dantes’s name on her chest. However, due to the openness of their relationship, everyone knew that Dantes and Laura had been facing some problems. Long-distance was a major issue between them, and they both shared that they experience scheduling problems. All in all, it seemed that these issues compounded to bring their relationship to a close.

Laura soon confirmed the news while on a stream. She shared that despite how attached she still was to Dantes, she couldn’t see them reconciling. “Right now, I would say no, I would not get back together with him,” she said. “But I’m very emotional. If he comes back, I don’t know. Maybe I’m still at a point where I’m too deeply in love with him and I’d make the same mistake all over again. But it’s ok, we’re just humans, everyone makes mistakes.”

A fellow streamer stirs up drama

I want to openly express my deepest sympathies and apologize to those who have been hurt by my recent actions.



Over the course of my life, I would always remind myself that my anger stemmed from League of Legends, and that I was a completely normal individual outside of the… — tarzaned (@tarzaned) June 22, 2024

Fans thought that the breakup, while painful, had come to a peaceful end. However, things quickly became messy when new information came to light. Another streamer, Tarzaned, came out with some shocking allegations against Dantes and Laura. In a live stream, he claimed that Laura had gotten pregnant early in their relationship, and Dantes had left her to get an abortion in Germany alone, while he stayed back to focus on gaming.

Dantes quickly replied to the claims, condemning Tarzaned for exposing such a sensitive matter to thousands of people on his stream. He revealed that Tarzaned’s actions have caused both him and Laura significant trauma. Laura also came out with her own statement, calling out Tarzaned for sharing her private details without her permission. She shamed him for his lack of sympathy as he used her trauma to chase clout. Following this, Tarzaned posted a lengthy apology to Dantes, Laura, and the streaming community.

Since all this went down in June, there has been no more information about the former couple getting back together. Despite this, some fans are still keeping up hope that Dantes and Laura will reconcile sometime soon. All in all, everyone should respect their decision to separate, and if they do decide to reunite, let it be on their own terms.





