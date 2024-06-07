This ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ cosplay proves that Lae’zel is just as stunning as she is mighty

Larian Studio’s smash-hit Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t become as successful as it has for its critically acclaimed story and gameplay alone; in fact, one of the most beloved aspects of the game is the companions that the player meets along their journey through Faerûn.

Recommended Videos

One of the most complex companions the player encounters in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Lae’zel of Créche K’liir, a mighty Githyanki warrior and the player’s first ally as they navigate their way off the Nautiloid in the prologue to Act I. Lae’zel is rough around the edges and desperate to find the nearest Créche to get the Mind Flayer parasite implanted in her and the rest of the companion’s heads as soon as possible.

Without delving into too many spoilers regarding Lae’zel’s personal companion quest, she possesses an extremely unique storyline that explores the complex power struggle among the Githyanki, as well as Lae’zel reevaluating her allegiance to the Lich queen Vlaakith and carving her own path.

Frau Haku’s Lae’zel cosplay brings the Githyanki Warrior to life

In a stunning photoshoot, the cosplayer Frau Haku — @Frau_Haku on X (formally Twitter) — shows off their masterful craftsmanship, and truly brings Lae’zel to life. Complete with a nearly 1:1 recreation of the Githyanki fighter’s iconic armor set and the in-game Githyanki greatsword, the cosplayer ties the look together with stunning makeup that captures Lae’zel’s unique physical features.

Frau Haku’s dedication to creating such a pristine real-world design of one of the Sword Coast’s most iconic modern heroes is something to be celebrated. This is far from the first complex armor set the cosplayer has tackled, too, having recreated another one of Baldur Gate 3‘s most iconic looks — the Dark Justiciar armor Shadowheart can don in the game — earlier this year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy