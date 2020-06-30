New Batman Game Might Feature A Shadow Of Mordor-Like Nemesis System

According to a report by KC Walsh, who is the Editor-in-Chief of the news website Geeks WorldWide, the upcoming Batman: Arkham game will include a Nemesis system similar to the one popularized by the action-adventure game Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Released in 2014 for the PS4, Shadow of Mordor was the first triple-A title to be based on The Lord of the Rings mythos created by British author J.R.R. Tolkien. While its story wasn’t all that remarkable, the game received generous praise for its inventive use of AI.

Dubbed the Nemesis system by its creators, it generated random orc characters which the player could interact with at a never-before-seen level. If the player killed them upon first encounter, the story would be over. However, if the player chose to let them live, or if they escaped, they would pop up elsewhere in the world with a vendetta against them.

If the next Batman: Arkham game will use a similar system, it will likely pertain to random thugs encountered in the streets. However, if the developers are really going all out, we may even expect this approach to apply to Batman’s rogues gallery, meaning players would be able to create their own, unique rivalries with the Caped Crusader’s biggest villains.

Aside from this detail, Walsh’s report did not mention anything we didn’t know already. Some other details discussed include the fact that the game was supposed to come out this fall, but that its release date has been pushed back to an unknown date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last but not least, Walsh reaffirms old rumors that the game will allow people to play as several members of the Bat-family, that the Court of Owls will play an important role in the story, and that said story will likely be a soft rather than hard reboot of the franchise.