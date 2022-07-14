‘Bayonetta 3’ will include a nudity censorship option to remedy those awkward family gaming moments

Nintendo fans got big news earlier today when the highly anticipated sequel Bayonetta 3 landed a release date, but that isn’t the news that caught the attention of fans.

Bayonetta 3 will be the first game in the series to include a nudity censorship toggle that allows players to choose just how much clothing they want to see Bayonetta wear during their playtime.

In previous Bayonetta installments, the titular character’s clothing has been crafted from her hair and when she would use powerful moves sometimes the hair would sway away from covering her body.

Now, this new toggle will allow players to choose whether or not the character dons clothing beneath or keeps to the authentic Bayonetta experience. This “Naive Angel Mode” filter was showcased by developer Platinum Games.

When on, the Naive Angel Mode provides more cover for the characters in the game, which will allow players to continue playing the game in situations where perhaps nudity is not entirely appropriate.

As Platinum Games explains, this addition will enable Bayonetta 3 to be enjoyed by more gamers than it would have otherwise. In response to the post, fans seem pleased with the addition giving them options for how to view the game.

This will be the first new entry in the Bayonetta series since the second game launched in 2014. The official release date has been long awaited, as the game was first announced five years ago. The wait for Bayonetta 3 won’t be long as now the game has set its release date for Oct. 28, 2022.