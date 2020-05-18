BBC Announces Two New Doctor Who Video Games

Maze Theory, a video game developer based out of London, recently announced that it would succeed its 2019 VR game, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time with two new titles, also inspired by the long-running British fantasy series.

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, it tells the story of a higher-dimensional being who travels through space and time in a British phone booth to solve people’s problems and battle injustice across the galaxy. Since its 1963 debut, Doctor Who has become as iconic and influential a part of British entertainment culture as has, say, Mr. Bean or Ricky Gervais’ The Office. And with high concept premises left and right, it was only a matter of time before the program would be adapted into a video game.

Not only did The Edge of Time receive generally positive reviews, but it also made enough money to warrant not one, but two sequels. Indeed, last week, Maze Theory revealed that the UK Creative Content EIS Fund had put down money to help expand on the studio’s “multi-tech, gaming experiences.”

The first of the two planned Doctor Who games will reportedly release on all consoles as well as PC “early next year,” while a horror mobile game, made alongside the Malaysia’s Kaigan Games studio, will follow suit shortly after. But the money received will go to creating video game versions of other renowned British television series, too. Among the ones mentioned is a project based on Netflix’s gangster-hit Peaky Blinders, as well as an – as of yet – unknown intellectual property.

According to Maze Theory CEO Ian Hambleton, the two Doctor Who games will continue the story set out in The Edge of Time, and together come to comprise a trilogy. Watch this space for more.