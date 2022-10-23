Best Metaverse games available now

Metaverse games are not just virtual reality games; they allow their players to experience and be part of a much larger and infinite digital world. These games seamlessly blend virtual reality, gaming, and live-streaming to create a perfect blend of an alternate reality. The powerful technologies of metaverse games allow gamers to not only experience immersive virtual realities, but also to provide a sense of touch and a full-circle view of the environment.

As they play in real-time, gamers can interact with other players in these worlds. They can create, buy, sell, and invest in items, and can even earn cryptocurrencies in real-time. With no pauses, resets, or game-overs, metaverse games are the future, and they are beginning to gain some serious momentum.

Here are a few of the best metaverse games, new and old, to get lost in.

My Neighbor Alice

My Neighbor Alice is a metaverse game that’s a perfect chance for beginners to get acquainted with the world of alternate living. Developed by Antler Interactive, the game is available on the Windows platform. As a multiplayer farming game, it allows players to interact with and own virtual pieces of land, as well as rear animals, and collect unique items. The game also has NFTs that the players can collect in the form of plants, animals, houses, and more. Plus, players get the opportunity to trade on several blockchains, including the Alice marketplace.

Decentraland

Decentraland is a 3D virtual gaming platform that allows its players to buy virtual plots of land as NFTs and make money off these lands. Developed by Decentraland Foundation, the game is one of the well-known play-to-earn virtual games. Using the game’s currency, MANA, players can build avatars, buy land, and purchase other in-game items. After players buy their lands, receiving exclusive control of the area, they build stadiums and charge users that want to hold concerts or events in them.

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is one of the most popular metaverse games, and is also known to be a predominant entry in the NFT gaming world. Developed by Sky Mavis, the game is highly inspired by the Japanese mega-franchise Pokémon. Players are required to breed, raise, fight, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Players collect Axie Infinity Shards (AXS, main currency) and Smooth Love Potion (SLP) to customize their Axies, and buy land to build homes. Axies battle other Axies or hunt for treasure to provide rewards for the players. The game is available on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Fortnite

Originally a battle-royale online video game, the acclaimed and widely successful Fortnite has evolved into a metaverse game. Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite is available on various gaming platforms and consoles, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. Fortnite has three gaming modes: Save the World — where players are pit against an environment primed to kill them; Battle Royale — a player-vs-player all-out fight; and Creative — where players are given the freedom to create anything on their islands, from simple items to much complex designs like battle arenas. Using their drop-in characters, players can participate in competitions, interact with other players around the world, and even attend live concerts that only take place in the game.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a virtual world-building game that’s perfect for creatives. The game was developed by Pixowl and is available on Windows, Android, and iOS. Using the currency called Sand, players can buy and trade land. Players can also build their worlds including avatars, vehicles, tools, plants, and more by mixing resources like water, lava, lightning, and sand. Items can be sold at a virtual titular marketplace and even offer their land on the OpenSea NFT marketplace.

Alien Worlds

This space-themed virtual game allows players to earn NFTs after completing missions. Alien Worlds was developed by Ideographer and is available on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Players get the opportunity to explore alien planets, and mine Trillium tokens (TLM) or NFTs. Depending on how much TLM a player stakes on a planet, they can have voting rights on the elected government of that planet. With over 300 NFTs available for mining, players can also lease their spacecrafts, compete with other players in events, and stake their TLM to earn rewards.